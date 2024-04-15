Ladies and gentlemen, anglers and adventurers, brace yourselves for the ultimate kickoff to the fishing season! It's time for the annual Trout Derby, where fish tales come to life and prizes are as plentiful as the trout in Washington's lakes.

Stocked Waters and Angler's Delight

Picture this: the sun peeking over the horizon, the scent of fresh dew in the air, and anglers of all ages gearing up for the catch of a lifetime. It's not just any fishing day; it's the lowland lakes season opener! Thanks to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), millions of trout have been stocked in lakes across the state, just waiting for their moment to shine on the end of a lucky angler's line. Maybe that's a little morbid look but if you are a stocked fish, that's kind of your purpose.

Prizes Galore: The Hunt for Tagged Trout

With over 14.5 million trout and kokanee making a splash in Washington waters last year alone, the odds are in your favor. Depending on where you cast your line, you might encounter rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, and kokanee salmon. These aren't your run-of-the-mill fish, either; we're talking about catchable-size trout that average a whopping 2.5 fish per pound, or hefty jumbo trout tipping the scales at one to 1.5 pounds. It's like the fish fairy paid a visit and left behind a treasure trove of fishy delights!

The Quest for Rewards

Now, let's talk prizes. We're not talking about just any old trophy fish; we're talking about tagged trout swimming through the waters of Washington's lakes, just waiting to be caught by an angler like yourself. With over 800 prizes up for grabs, totaling a staggering $42,000, the stakes have never been higher. It's like a real-life treasure hunt, but instead of X marking the spot, it's a tiny tag on the fin of a trout.

Casting into Adventure

So, dear anglers, cast off into the great unknown, and may your lines be tight, and your nets be full. With the Trout Derby in full swing and 7,000 beautiful lakes to explore in Washington, the possibilities are endless for summer fun. Happy fishing!

