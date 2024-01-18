Washington State’s Most Binge Worthy Snow Day Movies & TV Shows

The National Weather Service says its going to be pretty rough rough around the State. There's a good chance many schools will close and some adults may want to take a snow day or two or work from home to avoid the roads.

If you're going to hunker in for the next few days with the heat on, a fire going, a blanket or two, snacks, and a warm beverage...you need enough entertainment to binge your way through the storms. Here are the Top 5 Movies and TV Shows to pass the time away.

Top 5 Movies Streamed in 2023 in Washington State

The Top 5 includes two movies based on comic books, a movie that inspired a comic book, a Disney entry, a movie based on a video game.

5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

The third installment of the popular Marvel series gave fans Rocket's background and introduced us to Cosmo the Spacedog.

4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

This was the third movie based on the iconic Nintendo game series. There was also a Mario Bros. TV series in 1989 if you haven't gotten your fill of the video game franchise.

3. The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid was, believe it or not, Disney's twenty first live action remake of their classic animated films.

2. John Wick Chapter 4

The Keanu Reeves led franchise has a fifth installment in the works and inspired a comic book series that was released between the second and third installments. You can also find a prequel series about the Continental on Peacock.

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The top streaming movie in the Evergreen State for 2023 took another dive into the Spider-Verse as Miles Morales teams up with Gwen Stacey/Spider-Woman and encounters a group of secret spider people.

Top 5 TV Shows Streamed in 2023 in Washington State

The top 5 features kitchens, coaches, ranches, and zombies. A little something for everyone.

5. Succession

The HBO comedy-drama series, which debuted in 2018, focuses on a family that owns a global media conglomerate who battles over control of said company as they question the health of their father.

4. Yellowstone

The rough and tumble western style drama series set on the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana follows the Dutton family and the battle to maintain their way of life with 'progress' knocking on their door. The second part of the fifth and final season has yet to be released.

3. The Bear

This comedy-drama debuted in 2022 and follows an acclaimed chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his deceased brother's sandwich shop. The show has just been renewed for a third season.

2. The Last of Us

The post apocalyptic series based off the popular video game series just finished it's first season on HBO. A fungal infection transformed those who had it in to zombies leading to the collapse of society.

1. Ted Lasso

Apple TV's smash hit is also the most streamed series in Washington State for 2023. It's a sports comedy-drama that follows American football coach Ted Lasso hired on as a head soccer coach in England with the hidden agenda of destroying said soccer team.

If you want to see what is new and most popular around the streaming platforms, check out JustWatch, who was kind enough to provide the above info, by clicking here.