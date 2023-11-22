This is Washington State’s Deadliest Holiday for Travel

The holidays are a time for joy...festive gatherings with family and friends that allow us to forget about life for a while. Many of us travel to those destinations. Some by plane, others by train, but most of us do so behind the wheel or as a passenger in a car.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shines some light on the dangers presented during the holidays and which one is the deadliest for travel. The data revealed was compiled between 2017 and 2021. While it does not reflect up to the minute numbers, it gives us a good idea when more care should be exercised on the roadways.

The photo above shows the 191 deadly crashes for the month of November between 2018 and 2021 in Washington State. As you can see, many of the accidents occurred on the I-5 corridor, the busiest in the State.

The table above shows Thanksgiving has been the deadliest holiday for auto travel in Washington State with Thirty-One Fatal accidents in that 3 year span, with 4th of July a close second. Another study done by Moneygeek showed the Evergreen State in the top ten for DUI related deaths during Thanksgiving.

If You Are Planning to Drive Thanksgiving Weekend

Use tools that are your disposal to help keep you and your passengers safe. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) offers real-time traffic updates as well as up to date pass reports for those traveling across the State. You can also get up to schedule ferry schedules if you will be taking one to your Thanksgiving Day destination.

Be mindful of conditions on your route and add extra time if need be to get to your destination as safely as possible.