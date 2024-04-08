What DON’T You Know About Washington State?

I'm sure there is plenty that Washington residents know about the State they call home. For example, Seattle is the most populated city in the Evergreen State with just under 750,000 people, but is it also the largest city by land mass?

At nearly 84 square miles Seattle also happens to be the largest land mass city as well. So now that the obvious is out of the way, how about some slightly less obvious knowledge bombs about the only State named after a President?

Seattle Is The Most Populated City, What is The Least?

That honor belongs to a census designated place (CDP) that sits at the northernmost part of US 395 before you hit the Canadian border.

Laurier, WA has a population of four people according to the 2020 U.S. Census. That was an increase of three people for the town named after a former Prime Minster of Canada since the 2010 Census.

Laurier Is The Least Populated Area, But What Is The Least Populated City?

Fair point. Laurier isn't a municipality. The smallest City in Washington State is Marlin...legally known and incorporated as the Town of Krupp. The town goes by Marlin, the name of the post office and the last name of town founder Henry Marlin. The reason has to do with anti-German post World War I sentiment and the fact Krupp shared a name with a German munitions company. By the way...the population is 49 people.

Seattle Is The Largest Land Mass City, What is The Smallest Land Mass City?

Elbe, WA (population 39) is the smallest land mass city at 0.0 square miles. Now just because it isn't a full square mile, doesn't mean Elbe doesn't have land mass. After all, what would arguably it's most prominent landmark, The Little White Church of Elbe, sit on if there was zero land? The Pierce County town measures a whopping one-tenth of a kilometer.

What Is The Oldest Town In Washington State?

It isn't Seattle. It is another town in Pierce County. This one became the first incorporated city in the Washington Territory, one year after said territory was established. In 1854, 35 years before Washington became a State, Steilacoom became a City. The town boasts four places listed in the National Register of Historic Places, including the oldest Catholic Church in the State.

On The Flip Side...The Newest City in Washington State Is...

Spokane Valley turned 20 years old last year. The newest of the 281 cities incorporated in 2003, is east of the City of Spokane, and is the eighth largest city in the State. Spokane Valley came to be by combining a number of unincorporated areas of Spokane County with the city of East Spokane.