Washington State Company Issues Nationwide Recall

A Nationwide recall has been issued for a number of products from Stanwood Washington based Twin City Foods, Inc.

Twin City Foods voluntarily issued the recall, which can be found at the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations website, that impacts Kroger stores, it's subsidiaries, and Food Lion Stores around the Country.

That means Fred Meyer stores in Washington State are impacted by this recall as they carry Kroger brand products.

The Kroger brands impacted are:

Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 32 oz and 12oz

Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. and 12 oz

The other brands impacted are:

It is possibly you may find the following at another retailer in the State:

FOOD LION Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Corn, Green
Beans & Peas, net wt. 16oz

FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz.

Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet, net wt. 12oz.

All of the recalled products, of which a limited quantity are being recalled, are Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables in retail bags.

The concern is that the products could be contaminated with listeria bacteria.  The CDC describes listeria/liseriosis as:

"Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die."

Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. A listeria infection can have more serious adverse effects such as causing miscarriages and even stillbirths among pregnant women.

The FDA said thus far no one has reported sickness as a result of the products in question but the recall was initiated due to one customer's third party lab results for the IQF Sweet Cut Corn.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the product and immediately return the product to the store where they purchased it for a full refund.  A full list of lot numbers can be found here.

