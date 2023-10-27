Washington State Patrol Kicks Off Home for the Holidays Campaign

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) will work together to encourage drivers to make good choices.

The "Home for the Holidays" traffic safety campaign kicks off this weekend and continues through New Years Eve.

Drivers are reminded to take extra precautions when fog and moisture are in the air and when the roads are slick.

"While we can’t prevent all collisions, buckling up and slowing down, particularly in wet conditions, dramatically improve the chances that drivers and their passengers will survive a crash and avoid serious injury,” said Shelly Baldwin, WTSC Director.

The late fall and winter months are typically when first responders see an uptick in crashes of all types along with drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Numbers from the WTSC show 776 lives were lost across the state due to traffic related collisions in the months of October, November, and December from 2018 to 2022. Of those tragedies, 40 percent involved impaired drivers, 30 percent involved excessive speed, 16 percent involved distracted drivers, and 29 percent of those killed were pedestrians or pedal cyclists.

“Fatality collisions are preventable tragedies, and we must all do our part in order to help save lives,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “Buckling up, slowing down, and driving sober can help make sure we all make it home to our loved ones for the holidays.”

Along with driving safe and sober, drivers are asked to check road conditions before heading out. They should also make sure their vehicle(s) are ready for the elements by:

Checking windshield wipers and wiper fluid

Ensuring tires have the proper PSI and tread depth

Ensuring all lights are in good working order

Checking emergency kits to ensure everything is up to date and readily available

For more information about the Home for the Holidays campaign, as well as tips for fall and winter driving, we've set up a link here.

Get our free mobile app