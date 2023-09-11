What Counties in Washington State Dispense the Most Opioids?

The battle against opioid addiction has been going on for some time in the United States. It wasn't that long ago (2006 to be exact) when six States in the U.S. were dispensing opioids at a rate of over 107 opioids for every 100 people.

Get our free mobile app

Washington State was dispensing opioids at a rate of 80.8 per 100 people during that same time. As years have passed, and more knowledge about how highly addictive opioids are, attempts have been made to turn the tide.

Canva Canva loading...

A number of States, including Washington State, have successfully sued opioid manufacturers and distributors for their roles in the current opioid climate. While things have improved significantly from 2006 (only six States as of 2020 are dispensing at a rate above 64.1 opioids per 100 people) there is more work to be done.

Canva Canva loading...

Even though Washington State as been in the forefront of curbing the opioid crisis there are still some areas of the State having struggles. As of 2020 the Washington State dispensing average is 39.5 per 100 people, but certain counties are not well above the State average, but also the National average of 43.3 opioids per 100 people.

1. Columbia County

Columbia County Website Columbia County Website loading...

Columbia County's population is just over 4,000 people and their opioid dispensing rate is a staggering 138.167 opioids per 100 people.

2. Pend Oreille County

Pend Oreille has a population of roughly 14,000 people and an opioid dispensing rate of 83.518 per 100 people.

3. Benton County

Benton County Facebook Benton County Facebook loading...

Benton County is the tenth most populated County in the State but the second highest to make this list with roughly 213,000 people. The opioid dispensing rate in the County named after a Missouri Statesman is 72.872 opioids per 100 people.

4. Garfield County

Garfield County is the least populated County in Washington State with just over 2,300 people. Their opioid dispensing rate is 71.33 opioids per 100 people.

5. Lincoln County

Lincoln County Website Lincoln County Website loading...

Lincoln County is another of the lowest populated Counties, boasting around 11,600 people. Their opioid dispensing rate is 64.416 opioids per 100 people.

6. Asotin County

The County that nestles nicely in the corner between Idaho and Oregon has a little more than 22,500 people residing. Their opioid dispensing rate is 59.852 opioids per 100 people.

7. Spokane County

Spokane County Website Spokane County Website loading...

Spokane County is the most populated County in Eastern Washington and 4th most populated in the State with almost 550,000 people within it's boundaries. Their opioid dispensing rate is 58.773 opioids per 100 people.

8. Chelan County

Chelan County has a population of just under 80,000 people. The opioid dispensing rate of the County bordering the Cascade Mountains is 58.073 opioids per 100 people.

The rest of the Counties in Washington State all fall below a dispensing rate of 57.2 opioids per 100 people. If you would like to see where any of the other counties placed, you can check the CDC's 2020 data by clicking here.