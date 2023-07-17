Washington State Burn Bans 2023

Summer, Camping, hiking, wedding season, playing in the Columbia River, and so many more awesome things to do in Washington State... But fire season is just around the corner (if not already here).

The Celan County Mountain Zone has a "High Fire Danger" rating. Placing our area as a "Stage 1 Restriction." which means...

All General Restrictions apply.

Acceptable Flames:

Pressurized gas camp stoves, catalytic heaters and white gas camp stoves and lanterns

Commercially made and labeled barbeque devices

Stove or fireplace fires completely contained within a home or residence

Propane or pressurized white gas warming devices with a shield and base

An enclosed solid fuel fire that utilizes a wick to distribute the flame

Listed gas campfire devices

Commercial operators can obtain a permit from the county fire marshal or permission from the appropriate fire protection agency for non-labeled devices

Residential campfires continue to be allowed in a designated campfire area, including a portable fire pit.

Fires are allowed in commercial barbecues and camp stoves.

General Restrictions from June 1 are as follows:

Outdoor, open burning of grass, leaves, brush and other natural materials is prohibited.

Motorists cannot drive off a county roadway, except to access open public lands.

The use of exploding targets and incendiary ammunition is prohibited.

Recreational fireworks are prohibited in Chelan County.

Residential campfires are allowed in a designated campfire area, including a portable fire pit.

Fires are allowed in commercial barbecues and camp stoves.

Smoking materials (cigarettes, for example) should always be properly disposed of in a metal or non-combustible container; never discard cigarettes or other smoking materials in vegetation or flower beds or leave them burning near combustible materials.

Source: Fire Danger Elevated In Unincorporated Areas Of Chelan County (kpq.com)

Stay safe this summer and let's keep those flames contained!

