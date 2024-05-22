With summer knocking at the front door, I think it's time to plan out that perfect road trip. Growing up, we had some very cool road trips over the years, but most of my summers were spent in our cabin up in Decker, Colorado. Moving here, I no longer have a cabin to set up camp at all summer long. What's the next best thing? Exploring the great state of Washington. I've been to a couple of cool spots around the state. Leavenworth was incredible; we had a blast up there. Long Beach was very fun; many of you already heard about my time there when I got my Challenger stuck in the sand. We also went up to Port Townsend to explore that area. All of these places are beautiful and amazing, but I want to see more.

Get our free mobile app

Hoh Rainforest



This year, I am thinking of the Hoh Rainforest. I’m sure you all know about the Hoh Rainforest. It’s one of the largest temperate rainforests in the U.S., located on the Olympic Peninsula. The family and I have been throwing ideas around about how we want to check out the area. Personally, I am shooting for renting an RV. I think that just sounds like an all-around bad idea and could make things a lot of fun. On the trip, I was thinking of making it a big loop and stopping at as many places as I can. So this summer I'm packing up the dogs maybe a cat and my lady and hitting the probably congested road as I harrowingly maneuver a huge RV down roads they were never meant to go down. I'll be sure to keep you updated. I hope you make your summer vacation plans too.

Camp Crystal Lake Tacoma Off Lake Steilacoom in Tacoma, Washington, this Air BnB is ready to terrify and delight you. Gallery Credit: Robb Francis