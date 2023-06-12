Two Washington Resorts Named “Best Hot Spring Resorts in America”

Two Washington Resorts Named One of the “Best Hot Spring Resorts in America”

We got to hand out some accolades out to The Outdoor Wire, who brought to our attention, the “10 luxurious US hot springs resorts you'll really want to visit”

Six of these high quality resorts are located in the Pacific Northwest - two are here in the State of Washington.



Here are the two Washington State Hot Spring resorts:

Carson Hot Springs - Located along the Columbia River Gorge - down river from Portland.

Carson Hot Springs (Facebook) Carson Hot Springs (Facebook) loading...

Built in the early 1900’s, Carson Hot Springs Resort features an authentic old timey bathhouse experience.

Carson Hot Springs (Facebook) Carson Hot Springs (Facebook) loading...

Choose between the cozy more modern accommodations - or slip back in time and stay at the old Hotel St. Martin, from 1901. Both will provide you a relaxing atmosphere to help you unplug and relax.

Carson Hot Springs (Facebook) Carson Hot Springs (Facebook) loading...

Enjoy the waters in an old clawfoot tub or soak with others in a public mineral pool. -Carson Hot Springs

Carson Hot Springs (Facebook) Carson Hot Springs (Facebook) loading...

More information online: Carson Hot Springs

Sol Duc Hot Springs - Located just south of Forks, Washington

olympicnationparks.com olympicnationparks.com loading...

It’s on the rainy side of the Olympic Peninsula, in the Olympic National Park. Be prepared for clouds, rain and drizzle and enjoy the great hot springs!

Sol Duc Hot Springs (Melissa Beckman on Facebook) Sol Duc Hot Springs (Melissa Beckman on Facebook) loading...

Old rustic cabins provide a great touch for your hiking and hot spring adventures.

Vera Koko (Facebook) Vera Koko (Facebook) loading...

We mentioned the Sol Duc Hot Springs, as a place to stay while visiting Washington State’s thickest tree - the Duncan Memorial Cedar. The World’s second largest Cedar Tree…located only a quarter of a mile from the resort.

More information online: Sol Duc Hot Springs

INFO SOURCE: The Outdoor Wire, Carson Hot Springs, OlympicNationalParks.com

6 Reasons to Road Trip to Yellowstone