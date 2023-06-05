How Many Drive-In Movie Theaters Does Washington Still Have Left?

One of my favorite memories of growing up was going to a drive-in Movie Theater. Many people have never been to one, and some have never even heard of them. They did make a small comeback during the pandemic, but it didn't last. So we're stuck with a few scattered around the state, as well as our heartfelt memories of the incredible theaters of yesteryear.

Memories like being crammed in the trunk of a car with my brother and 4 cousins so we could see Weekend at Bernie's 2. Or having my parents take me to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 on one screen while they watched Body of Evidence on the other (yeah, my attention changed a couple of times).

For those who don't know what a Drive-In Movie Theater is, it was a movie theatre, only a parking lot with a giant screen. They were all the rage in the 1950s, with over 4,000 theaters across the U.S. Our last Drive-In Theater in Yakima (4309 W. Nob Hill Blvd) closed shop in 2001.

People would go to the theater, sit in their cars, and grab a little speaker and hang it from their window, or as technology improved, tune into a specific frequency on their car's radio to get sound. As far as popcorn, there was a concession stand/booth/trailer for you to make your purchases. I love going to the theaters now, but they just aren't the same.



So how many Drive-In Theatres does Washington state still have? More than I expected! Luckily for us, the fine folks at Stacker crunched the numbers and figured it out! Take a look at the states with the most drive-in Movie Theaters!

Now, Stacker stated that we only had 4 theaters, but I was able to find 5 in Washington State. In case you're interested in a trek to the theater for a trip down nostalgia lane.

Blue Fox Drive-in

1403 North Monroe Landing Road

Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Rodeo Drive-in

7369 Washington Highway 3

Bremerton, WA 98312



Auto Vue Drive-in Theatre

444 Auto View Road

Colville, WA 99114

Wheel-in Motor Movie

210 Theatre Rd

Port Townsend, WA 98368



Skyline Drive-in

182 S.E. Brewer Road

Shelton, WA 98584

