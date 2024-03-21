The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for 290,000 roller ball candies produced by Twenty Four Six Foods.

Details of the Recall:

The recall has been initiated due to a potential choking hazard associated with the product. The ball inside the candy container has the risk of coming out, presenting a choking hazard to consumers.

Product Description:

The candy in question is sold under the brand name "Funtime Roller Ball Candy" and is available in three flavors: blue raspberry, strawberry, and green apple. The packaging features the label "Happiness USA" on the back, along with warning labels.

Distribution and Pricing:

These roller ball candies were sold at kosher markets across the nation from January 2018 through July 2023, with an average price of around $2, according to information provided by the CPSC.

Get our free mobile app

Action Required:

If you have purchased or have these candies in your possession, it is strongly advised to remove them from reach of children immediately. Consumers are urged to contact Twenty Four Six Foods to arrange for a refund.

Contact Information:

For further assistance or inquiries regarding the recall, you can reach Twenty Four Six Foods at 833-436-1200 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET from Monday through Thursday.

LOOK: Best Counties To Retire to in Washington Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Washington using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: States Sending the Most People to Washington Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker