Washington Alert: Choking Hazard Recall for 290K Roller Ball Candies!
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for 290,000 roller ball candies produced by Twenty Four Six Foods.
Details of the Recall:
The recall has been initiated due to a potential choking hazard associated with the product. The ball inside the candy container has the risk of coming out, presenting a choking hazard to consumers.
Product Description:
The candy in question is sold under the brand name "Funtime Roller Ball Candy" and is available in three flavors: blue raspberry, strawberry, and green apple. The packaging features the label "Happiness USA" on the back, along with warning labels.
Distribution and Pricing:
These roller ball candies were sold at kosher markets across the nation from January 2018 through July 2023, with an average price of around $2, according to information provided by the CPSC.
Action Required:
If you have purchased or have these candies in your possession, it is strongly advised to remove them from reach of children immediately. Consumers are urged to contact Twenty Four Six Foods to arrange for a refund.
Contact Information:
For further assistance or inquiries regarding the recall, you can reach Twenty Four Six Foods at 833-436-1200 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET from Monday through Thursday.
