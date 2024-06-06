Heartwarming Rescue: Benton County Heroes Save Blind Dog Trapped in Drain
Benton County Fire District 1 had something to do, other than watch the Lineage Logistics fire burning in Finley. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., responders from Benton County Fire District 1 responded to the intersection of S. Carlson Rd. and E. Bowles Road to aid Benton County Animal Control in saving a 14-year-old blind dog named Kilo.
Six Feet Down
Kilo stumbled six feet down an uncovered drain pipe and found himself trapped below ground level. Collaborating for over thirty minutes, Benton County Fire District 1 crew and Animal Control officers successfully retrieved Kilo, who thankfully showed no signs of injury. Following the rescue, Kilo received some water and affectionate belly rubs before being taken by his owner for a thorough examination at the veterinarian.
