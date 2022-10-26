Wanted Wednesday-Richland Cops Seeking Trio of Suspects

Richland Police are hoping for a few tips from the public to crack a couple of cases.

The couple wanted for dine-and-dash, man for bar assault

Police did not say when the couple bailed from Fujiyama Restaurant on Queensgate without paying, but there's a pretty clear image of them.

The other suspect is being sought in connection with an alleged assault that happened on Sunday, October 16th at Lee's Tahitian in the Uptown Richland.

No other specifics of either case were released.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.