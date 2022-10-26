Kennewick Car Theft Suspect Caught on Video [VIDEO]

Kennewick Police say a stolen car has been recovered, but still seeking the suspect.

Kennewick Police believe this is likely the culprit

A partial surveillance video of a suspected car thief has been released by KPD, they believe this guy was involved in a car theft on Monday, October 24th. The car was stolen from the 4300 block of West 9th Place.

The vehicle has been recovered, but not the suspect. If you recognize this person or have any information, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

KPD did not say if this video is from the location where the car theft occurred.