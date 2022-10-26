Avoid Richland’s Jadwin Avenue on Thursday, One Lane Open Both Directions

Caution. Richland motorists beware of Jadwin Avenue on Thursday.

The City of Richland Public Works will be doing a final paving of the popular street beginning Thursday. The project will have one lane closed between Van Giesen Street and Coast Street.

The project is expected to continue through Tuesday, November 1st. The street will be reduced to one lane in each direction with Flaggers assisting motorists and pedestrians.

Expect temporary closures on Jadwin Avenue at the intersections of McMurray Avenue and Catskill Street. Detours will be in place to help motorists. You may want to plan ahead to take alternate routes.

I've already altered my travel routes. I've had the pleasure of trying to navigate through several overturned traffic cones. Now, this was at 5 am, not during rush-hour. Still, I've been avoiding Jadwin Avenue the last couple of weeks. I recommend using Stevens Drive or George Washington Way as your alternates.

