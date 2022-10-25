One of a Kind Halloween Experience Happening Now in Yakima, WA

I have been anxiously waiting to spread the word about one of the most unique Halloween experiences you can have this season and it's the only place to do it in the entire United States! Right here in Yakima, Washington!

According to the event set-up on the Yakima Valley Trolleys Facebook Page

This coming Saturday and Sunday, October 29 and 30, Yakima Valley Trolleys will once again take a spooky ride up Pine Street! Rumor has it that a witch has cast a spell on the trolley and she just might climb aboard to get her revenge!

The annual Halloween event is fun for the whole family and is small child friendly! Complimentary refreshments will be served in the powerhouse museum. Please do not bring any food or liquid aboard the trolley because the trolleys are historic antiques and spilled drinks can ruin their seats! Thanks for understanding!!

Rides start at the Yakima Valley Trolleys museum which is located at the corner of South Third Avenue and Pine Street. Fare is $7 per person. Lap children under age 3 are free. The first 100 kids to ride the Halloween Trolley will receive a free pumpkin through the generosity of Wray's Marketfresh IGA!

These are America's last intact, early 20th Century, interurban electric railroad cars still running and they are right here in Yakima, Washington! Follow their Facebook Page for updates as they work towards procuring a spot on the National Registry!

