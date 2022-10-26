3 Wenatchee Businesses Fined By EPA Over Lead-Based Paint Violations

Three Wenatchee businesses are among 22 in Washington and Idaho which have paid fines to settle lawsuits brought against them by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The businesses all provide home repair and remodeling services, and have violated lead-based paint safety rules.

Those rules are intended to protect the public – especially young children – against lead-based paint hazards during repair or remodeling at homes built before 1978.

The Wenatchee businesses who have settled with the EPA are M Property Management, Asbesto Central, LLC and A1 Asbestos, LLC.

The federal government banned residential use of lead-based paint in 1978, but it's still present in millions of older homes, sometimes under layers of new paint.

The settlements require the companies agreed to pay civil penalties and to certify that they are complying with the Renovation, Repair and Painting certification requirements prior to offering and performing renovations, as required by the Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule.

The 22 Washington and Idaho businesses cite for violations are within the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 10.

Businesses that renovate pre-1978 housing are required by federal law to obtain EPA Firm Certification under the Lead RRP Rule.

They must also obtain renovator certification or assign certified renovators to projects; inform tenants and residents of possible lead-based paint and/or known lead hazards; and comply with work practice requirements intended to reduce lead-based paint exposure.

“Lead exposure has disproportionately affected communities of color and low-income residents for far too long,” said EPA Region 10 Regional Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “Our actions are helping to protect families, workers, and customers while increasing accountability and transparency. EPA’s efforts are helping to raise community awareness and ensure companies comply with certification, training, and safety requirements to reduce lead-based paint health hazards.”