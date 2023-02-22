Washington, the EPA Wants Your Input Concerning Dangerous PFAS Chemicals

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10 has announced an upcoming virtual listening session on EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap for Region 10 communities on March 15, 2023, and are inviting members of the public to attend and to speak.

This engagement session aims to provide information about EPA’s ongoing work under the PFAS Strategic Roadmap and what it means for Region 10 communities in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. The session will provide opportunities for communities to share feedback directly with EPA Regional and program leaders to inform the implementation of the actions described in the Roadmap.

In October of 2021, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan announced the Agency’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap, which lays out the "whole-of-agency" approach to addressing Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, or PFAS. The Roadmap will set timelines by which EPA plans to take specific actions and commits to new policies to safeguard public health and protect the environment. The actions described in the PFAS Roadmap represent important steps to safeguard communities from PFAS contamination.

In November 2022, EPA released “A Year of Progress Under EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap” of key actions taken by the agency during the first year of implementing the PFAS Roadmap. It is with this one-year progress report that the EPA announced it will hold virtual community engagement events in each EPA Region in 2023.

EPA Region 10’s virtual, regional community engagement session will be held via Zoom on March 15th, 2023, from 6:00pm - 8:00pm Pacific. For more information and to register for the community engagement session, visit: https://pfascommunityengagement.org/register/