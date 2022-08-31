Washington Hidden Gem: Visit With Huggable, Friendly Wallabies at Fall City Ranch

Did you know that Washington has a wallaby Ranch?

Neither did I!

However, after Googling, I found that Washington does indeed have the Fall City Wallaby Ranch.

What exactly is a wallaby?

According to Wikipedia:

A wallaby (/ˈwɒləbi/) is a small or middle-sized macropod native to Australia and New Guinea, with introduced populations in New Zealand,[1] Hawaii, the United Kingdom and other countries. They belong to the same taxonomic family as kangaroos and sometimes the same genus, but kangaroos are specifically categorised into the four largest species of the family. The term "wallaby" is an informal designation generally used for any macropod that is smaller than a kangaroo or a wallaroo that has not been designated otherwise.[2]

In short...they're cute, fuzzy, baby kangaroos.

How cool would it be to actually see these Wallaby creatures?

You can at the Fall City Wallaby Ranch!

According to the Fall City Wallaby Ranch website, they offer group tours by advanced reservation.

Small groups are combined when possible to keep pricing down! Send us a message or call us at 206 354-8624 for tour reservations! The Fall City Wallaby Ranch is the home of owners Rex and Tawny Paperd, an acre of grassy Wallaby and Kangaroo playgrounds, two acres of aircraft parking, private access roads and seven acres of Equestrian paradise. The Fall City Wallaby Ranch is a USDA Licensed and Inspected Facility dedicated to the breeding of world class Gray and Albino Bennetts Wallabies and Red Kangaroos. We also provide the Snoqualmie Valley area with educational and emotional services through Equestrian and Exotic Animal interaction.

Check out Christopher's Kangaroo Birthday at Fall City Wallaby Ranch below. (Courtesy of The Great Sarbaaz)

Sign me up! Looks like lots of FUN!

