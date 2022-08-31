Body found in Walla Walla Park identified

A body discovered in Walla Walla's Jefferson Park on Monday has been positively identified by Walla Walla Police.

A 9-1-1 call was placed at roughly 12pm Monday to the Walla Walla Dispatch Center reporting an adult body along the tree line of Jefferson Park. Wednesday the body was identified as that of 59 year old Ricky L LaForge who had a last known address in Yakima.

Walla Walla's Major Crimes Division does not suspect foul play in Mr. LaForge's death.