66-Year-Old Kennewick Woman Murdered, Possibly by Own Husband

(Kennewick, WA) -- A 66-year-old Kennewick woman is dead after apparently being stabbed, possibly by her own husband. This went down this morning off West 7th Ave west of Morain Street. Police were called to a home there around 10:30 and found the victim, identified as Susan Martin, along with her husband 73-year-old Leroy Martin. She was found with apparent stab wounds. He was arrested and booked into the Benton County jail on 2nd Degree murder. The investigation into this is underway. The WSP crime lab is processing the scene.