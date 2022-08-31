THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?

We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?"

Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?

It was on the above sign a few weeks ago, on Lee Boulevard in Richland claiming to have the best burgers.

Dax's Bar & Grill. Have you ever been? This was our first time. It's a nice neighborhood establishment. We went inside. Our server was Samantha. We ordered two beers and $10 in pull tabs. She returned in a few minutes with beers, pull tabs, and menus.

Of course, we had to inquire about the best burger claim. Samantha raved about a couple of them, in particular, she described and praised the bacon cheeseburger. Who doesn't love bacon? She also recommended the mac-n-cheese bites from the appetizers. Jeff and I ordered cheeseburgers.

We're fans! We both LOVED the fries. What's the secret to these crispy, delectable french fries? They're beer-battered. With your burger order, you have a choice of fries or potato salad. I highly recommend going with the fries. I was pleasantly surprised!

Oh, and our server, Samantha, was FANTASTIC! Cheers!

