New Desert Sky Elementary Opens Doors in West Richland

(West Richland, WA) -- Richland School District's new Desert Sky Elementary School held a ribbon cutting Monday, a day in advance of the state-of-the-art building's first day of school Tuesday.

Safety Is Key

RSD Superintendent Dr. Shelly Reddinger says they have incorporated multiple safety features into the new school, including a single, secure point of entry everyone must pass through, decorative barriers along the front entrance of the school which would prevent a vehicle from driving into the building, and multiple cameras at strategic points through the interior and exterior of the facility.

Room to Grow

The building itself is expected hold around 450 students to start, but it was designed to easily expand should the need arise. Dr. Reddinger says they are planning for growth, and this school is among the new generation of school building that can accommodate that.