Stunning $1.2 Million Badger Mountain Beauty in Richland is a MUST See!

It's a 4 bedroom-3 bath two level home in Richland with room for everyone. The beautiful home is sitting in a sweet, quiet cul-de-sac about a block from the hiking trails of Badger Mountain. You'll enjoy the momentous views from your luxury pool.

Every feature of this home is top of the line from the cathedral ceilings, lighting, state-of-the-art kitchen, wine fridge, large floor-to-ceiling windows, and more.

The master suite features a fireplace and a walk-in closet with a dressing table. It also has a large sitting area, walk-in shower, dual sink, and designer tub.

See all that this executive estate has to offer including a heated sunroom, an outdoor kitchen, and a luxury-heated swimming pool.

Stunning Badger $1.2 Million Mountain Beauty in Richland is a MUST See! Don't miss out on this awe-inspiring beautiful home in Richland. This residence is complete with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. It's located in a quiet cul-de-sac one block from the majestic Badger Mountain hiking trails. Enjoy the spectacular views! The home features cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. You'll love entertaining with a fabulous outdoor kitchen on your oversized patio and a luxury heated swimming pool. It's the perfect home for YOUR family!

The official realtor listing recommends that you:

Sit back and enjoy this backyard oasis. Outdoor living at its finest with a luxurious heated pool, oversized patio, Sonos surround sound interior/exterior, raised beds, water feature, outdoor kitchen, and gas fireplace. Professionally landscaped yard with plenty of grassy areas to play various outdoor activities and relaxation, with timed UGS, mature trees, and a garden area. Located near local shopping, freeway access, and great eating establishments makes this the perfect home.

You can check out this luxurious paradise in Richland at 665 Isola Vista Court. For all the high-end details go here.

