Stunning $1.2 Million Badger Mountain Beauty in Richland is a MUST See!
We've found your fabulous entertainment palace with all the bells and whistles.
It's a 4 bedroom-3 bath two level home in Richland with room for everyone. The beautiful home is sitting in a sweet, quiet cul-de-sac about a block from the hiking trails of Badger Mountain. You'll enjoy the momentous views from your luxury pool.
Every feature of this home is top of the line from the cathedral ceilings, lighting, state-of-the-art kitchen, wine fridge, large floor-to-ceiling windows, and more.
The master suite features a fireplace and a walk-in closet with a dressing table. It also has a large sitting area, walk-in shower, dual sink, and designer tub.
See all that this executive estate has to offer including a heated sunroom, an outdoor kitchen, and a luxury-heated swimming pool.
The official realtor listing recommends that you:
Sit back and enjoy this backyard oasis. Outdoor living at its finest with a luxurious heated pool, oversized patio, Sonos surround sound interior/exterior, raised beds, water feature, outdoor kitchen, and gas fireplace. Professionally landscaped yard with plenty of grassy areas to play various outdoor activities and relaxation, with timed UGS, mature trees, and a garden area. Located near local shopping, freeway access, and great eating establishments makes this the perfect home.
You can check out this luxurious paradise in Richland at 665 Isola Vista Court. For all the high-end details go here.