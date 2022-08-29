One More Agonizing Heatwave to Hit PNW Tues Thru Friday Triple Digits

I sure hope you can stand another round of triple-digit heat.

Mother Nature has a heatwave planned for us in the Pacific Northwest during the next few days. Record-breaking temperatures are possible through Friday. We can expect temperatures at 10-15 degrees above normal, from the upper 90's to the low 100's. At least we enjoyed some cooler weather over the weekend, which was nice. Temperatures were in the mid 80's in Tri-Cities and in the 70's in locations like John Day and LaGrande.

As high pressure builds across the region, abnormally hot temperatures are possible through Friday. Great news though, it won't be as hot over the Labor Day weekend, but still above normal.

From NBC Right Now KNDU's Chief Meteorologist Monty Webb:

The return of heat and record-breaking temperatures start tomorrow. A strong ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest will build north sending upper 90s-low 100s into eastern WA/OR Tuesday-Friday. A weak upper-level low on the north coast of CA will send a weak disturbance into the southern Blues of OR Tuesday afternoon. This may trigger a stray shower/t-storm that could drift into the southern foothills, but chances are very small - 10%. Another weak disturbance will move through the ridge on Wednesday with a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm over the central Cascades. Everyone else will remain hot and dry with highs in the low 100s. Winds look to increase Friday in the Kittitas Valley and this will increase the fire danger.

Expect a cooling trend for this weekend and gusty winds on Monday which will elevate fire danger.

