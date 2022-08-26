Police Investigate Early Friday Morning Shooting in East Pasco

After shots rang out in East Pasco early Friday morning, officers found a wounded man.

Pasco Police responded to an early morning shooting

Information released by the Pasco PD indicates around 12:28 AM they responded to an area near the intersection of Owen Ave. and Butte St., a location east of Highway 397 and 2 blocks or so south of Kurtzman Park.

They found a 20-year-old man who had been shot. PPD did not disclose how many times he had been hit, or where his wounds were, but he was taken to an area hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.

So far no suspects have been located, based on Police reports. Investigators continue to work in the area. KEPR-TV says Police indicate they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no public threat at this time.

More information is expected to be released.