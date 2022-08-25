Sen Murray Visits Tri-Cities, Talks Up Chips Act
(Kennewick, WA) -- US Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) visited the Tri-Cities Wednesday and met with with local research officials and business leaders to discuss the CHIPS and Science Act and how it will directly benefit the Tri-Cities region.
At news conference, Murray talked up the benefits of the just-signed act saying "leading the world in innovation also leads to good-paying jobs.” She added a lot of those jobs would be based in Tri-Cities. Murray cited Micron’s investment at PNNL, as an example of what will happen in the region
The recently passed CHIPS and Science Act will enable the Department of Commerce to provide $39 billion in incentives via loans, loan guarantees and grants to chip manufacturers, as well as to companies that do not make chips. The bill also provides a 25 percent investment tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and the construction of semiconductor manufacturing facilities.