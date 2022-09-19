Murray to Debate Smiley in October

(Spokane, WA) -- US Senator Patti Murray will debate her Republican challenger next month in Spokane. Both Murray and Tiffany Smiley will face off Sunday, October 23rd at Gonzaga University. It will be held at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. The debate is being organized by The Washington State Debate Coalition. It's scheduled to start at 5pm and will be televised on TVW. If you'd like to attend, ticket information will be announced at a later date, but it will be free.

