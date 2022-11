(Seattle, WA) -- Polls continue to show a tightening race between Washington Senator Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley. A recent poll conducted by The Trafalgar Group shows Murray and Smiley in a statistical tie. Of the 12-hundred respondents 49-percent support Murray, while 48-percent are in favor of Smiley, with a 2.9-percent margin of error. Less than three-percent of people surveyed were still undecided.