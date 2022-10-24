Poll: Inslee Job Approval Rating Essentially Unchanged

(Seattle, WA) -- Washington voters haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how Governor Jay Inslee does his job. According to the latest WA Poll, Inslee has a net job approval of minus two. That remains unchanged from a similar poll done in July. More than 700 registered voters responded to the poll. Forty-six-percent approved of the job Inslee is doing, 48-percent disapproved and six-percent said they weren't sure.

See more of the poll from Survey USA here