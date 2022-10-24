Poll: Inslee Job Approval Rating Essentially Unchanged

Poll: Inslee Job Approval Rating Essentially Unchanged

Getty Images

(Seattle, WA)  --  Washington voters haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how Governor Jay Inslee does his job.  According to the latest WA Poll, Inslee has a net job approval of minus two.  That remains unchanged from a similar poll done in July.  More than 700 registered voters responded to the poll.  Forty-six-percent approved of the job Inslee is doing, 48-percent disapproved and six-percent said they weren't sure.

See more of the poll from Survey USA here

 

Filed Under: governor jay inslee, Job Approval, poll
Categories: KONA News, state news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA