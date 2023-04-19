Bill Banning the Sale of Some Weapons Passes WA Legislature

(Olympia, WA) -- State lawmakers in Olympia are sending a bill to Washington Governor Jay Inslee that bans the sale of semi-automatic rifles. The Governor has been pushing members of the legislature to act this session on the measure, which would include any rifle that fires a round and then automatically reloads to fire another round. The bill bans sales, but not possession of these kinds of weapons, which means if you currently own one, you would be able to keep it under the new law. There are some exceptions included when it comes to sale for law enforcement agencies and the military. The bill passed both houses with virtually no Republican support. Many in the opposition say it's heading straight for court.

