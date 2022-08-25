Dog Adoptions Suspended at TC Animal Shelter after Deadly Parvo Outbreak

(Pasco, WA) -- The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter says it is suspending all dog adoptions until further notice, following an outbreak of the Parvo virus there. The City of Pasco says 1 dog has died and 9 others tested positive for the illness. The city cautions the dog that was fatally stricken came into the shelter already carrying Parvo, and they were too far gone to be saved. The shelter is still open for cat adoptions. They hope to resume dog adoptions sometime next week.

What is Parvo?

Parvo is an illness that, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association is a virus affecting "dogs' gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces, environments, or people. The virus can also contaminate kennel surfaces, food and water bowls, collars and leashes, and the hands and clothing of people who handle infected dogs. It is resistant to heat, cold, humidity, and drying, and can survive in the environment for long periods of time."