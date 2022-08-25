Rainbow fentanyl (Thurston County Sheriff) Rainbow fentanyl (Thurston County Sheriff) loading...

A new deadly form of Fentanyl is spreading rapidly in the Pacific Northwest, even in Alaska. It's called "Rainbow Fentanyl."

Prosser Police, Thurston County Sheriff, and others warn about new 'sidewalk chalk' drug

Thurston County Sheriff

Prosser Police posted this information via the Thurston County Sheriff's office. So far, no reports of this new deadly form of the powerful drug have been taken here, but it's scary.

Authorities say the often fatal narcotic is now being packaged in a brick form that could easily be mistaken for sidewalk chalk or candy. Officials say it's part of an effort to entice people even further into ingesting the drug, which is hundreds of times more powerful than many illegal narcotics.

It is so lethal that even handling, breaking it into pieces, or getting the dust 'ground' into your skin can produce negative effects.

FOX 12 TV in Portland, OR this week rep]orted a Tigard, OR man who was taken into custody after jumping up and down on top of a car was under the influence of rainbow fentanyl.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office:

"Fentanyl seizures jumped by over 200% in July of 2022! Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, like candy, sidewalk chalk, or a toy, because of its color and appearance."

Fentanyl is considered probably the most dangerous of recent narcotics being spread and abused by people.