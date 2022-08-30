Don’t Throw This In The Trash, It’s Illegal In Washington State

Did you know that there is a recycling program for unused electronics in Washington State?

"Proper disposal of HHW is an important aspect of protecting human health and the environment. Due to the potential dangers of improper disposal, it is illegal in the State of Washington to place hazardous waste in the garbage, a landfill, or private or public property" according to the Benton County website about hazardous waste.

E-CYCLE WASHINGTON

The law was passed in 2006 and it requires "manufacturers of TVs, computers, and monitors to provide recycling services for these products at no cost to households, small businesses, charities, school districts, and small governments" according to reports. The program is called E-cycle Washington and was first implemented in 2009.

The description on their website reads: "E-Cycle Washington is a free program that makes it easy for Washington residents to recycle their broken, obsolete, or worn-out electronics. Electronic products contain valuable materials that can be recycled and toxic chemicals that should be kept out of the landfill.

WHAT CAN YOU RECYCLE?

Televisions

Computers

Laptops

Monitors

Tablets

E-readers

Portable DVD players

Interestingly, computer mice, printers, and keyboards are not included in the program but you can drop them off to be recycled at either Best Buy or Staples for no charge. One more thing, if the item you are recycling is badly damaged, call ahead.

