Walla Walla Firefighter Passes Away On Duty

The Walla Walla Fire Department announced yesterday afternoon the sudden passing of a veteran member of the Department. The Line of Duty death of 41 year old Ryan Pleasants happened yesterday morning.

The first 19 years of Pleasants' 20 year career serving the community in Walla Walla was as a firefighter/medic. According to the official release from WWFD, Pleasants was promoted to Fire Engineer in July of 2023.

The Department went on to express it's appreciation to the community:

We appreciate all the overwhelming prayers and love that we have already received. Currently, no other support is needed.

Walla Walla Fire District 4, College Place Fire Department, Richland Fire Department, and Pasco Fire Department have provided apparatus and personnel to cover all calls for the City of Walla Walla during this time.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Eric Wood:

Ryan was 41 years old and was found this morning at Fire Station 1 after not waking up. There is no foul play suspected.

WWFD will announce plans for memorial services for Fire Engineer Pleasants when they are finalized.