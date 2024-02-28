Walla Walla, Washington, has a baseball history dating back to the late 1960s. The town in Washington’s wine country has hosted several amateur and minor professional ball clubs. The Sweets are in a collegiate summer league and call the city home.

The Historic Ballpark in Walla Walla

Borleske Stadium has a rich history in Walla Walla’s baseball and sports history. The venue was named for the legendary Whitman College athlete and coach Raymond Vincent Borleske, who graduated in the class of 1910.

Photo: Sweets Baseball

The stadium, built in 1926, has served as the home for various professional and amateur teams in both football and baseball. The Walla Walla Sweets (West Coast League) have called Borleske Stadium home since their first season in the summer of 2010.

Baseball Teams in Walla Walla

Throughout baseball history, Walla Walla has hosted several pro and amateur teams across various levels that played at Borleske.

The Walla Walla Bears (1969):

The Bears were members of the Class A short-season Northwest League and were affiliated with the Philadelphia Phillies. The team played just one season in 1969.

Walla Walla Phillies ( 1970-1971):

The Phillies minor league club was a Class A short-season Northwest League member for two seasons from 1970 to 1971.

attachment-walal walla phillies

Walla Walla Islanders (1972):

The Islanders were members of the Class A short-season Northwest League and were an affiliate of the Triple-A Hawaii Islanders of the Pacific Coast League.

Ebay

Walla Walla Padres (1973 through 1982):

The San Diego Padres put their Class A Short Season Northwest League team in Walla Walla for ten years.

Ebay

Walla Walla Sweets (2010-Present):

The Walla Walla Sweets have played baseball in the West Coast League, a Colliegte Summer League, since 2010.

Photo: Sweets Baseball

Other Walla Walla Baseball Teams