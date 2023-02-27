Washington State’s Most Popular Fast Food

Washington State’s Most Popular Fast Food

matthewennisphotography

Most of us, with our busy schedule, like to get into a drive-thru, grab the tasty food and hustle back to work. Earlier today, I drove over to Chipotle and ordered a burrito with: White rice, black beans & chicken. It hit the spot!

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the 20th most common fast food company in Washington State - with just over 50 locations in our State as of late 2022. (Source: Stacker.com). There is only one Chipotle in North Central Washington, I’m glad it's here in Wenatchee.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
loading...

 

Here are Washington State’s Most Popular and Most Common Fast Food Locations

 

#10 Taco Time

One of two fast food companies in the TOP TEN that are based here in Washington. There are 96 Taco Time locations in the State of Washington. With two in NCW - both in the Wenatchee Valley. (One in Wenatchee & one in East Wenatchee)

 

Grant A Richardson/DCIM101MEDIA/CC-BY-SA-4.0 ("No edits were make')
loading...

 

#9 Pizza Hut

106 locations in the State. 5 in North Central Washington. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley, 1 in Ephrata & 2 in Moses Lake)

Carlos Becerra/Getty Images
loading...

 

#8 Burger King

108 BK locations in Washington State. 5 in North Central Washington. (2 in Moses Lake, one in Ephrata, one in Quincy and one in East Wenatchee)

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
loading...

 

#7 Jack in the Box

144 locations in the State of Washington. 3 in North Central Washington. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley and one in Moses Lake)

 

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
loading...

 

#6 Papa Murphy’s

149 take and bake locations in the State. 4 in North Central Washington. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley, 1 in Ephrata and one in Moses Lake)

Grant A Richardson via Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 4.0
loading...

 

#5 Taco Bell

150 places to satisfy your late night cravings in the State of Washington. There are 6 Taco Bells in NCW. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley, 1 in Ephrata, 2 in Moses Lake and 1 in Othello)

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images
loading...

 

#4 Domino's Pizza

163 locations in the State. Only 3 in NCW. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley and 1 in Moses Lake)

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
loading...

 

#3 McDonalds

255 in Washington. 9 in North Central Washington. (1 in Leavenworth, 1 in Chelan, 2 in the Wenatchee Valley, 1 in Quincy, 1 in Ephrata, 2 in Moses Lake and 1 in Othello)

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
loading...

 

#2 Starbucks

347 in Starbucks’ home State. Not counting the one’s inside of Safeway locations, There are 7 stand-alone Starbucks locations in NCW. (1 in Leavenworth, 1 in Chelan, 3 in the Wenatchee Valley, and 2 in Moses Lake)

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images
loading...

 

#1 Subway

347 places to grab a footlong Subway’s sub sandwich in our State. 17 all over North Central Washington.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
loading...

INFO SOURCE: Slacker.com

Filed Under: Washington State's most popular Fast food
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA