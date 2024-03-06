Arctic Meltdown Alert: Urgent Climate Action Needed in Washington

In the mystical Arctic realm, a chilling crisis is unfolding. A groundbreaking study from the University of Colorado Boulder reveals an imminent "ice-free" Arctic, challenging earlier predictions. Picture summer days with iconic sea ice disappearing within years, far earlier than expected.

Get our free mobile app

An "ice-free day" doesn't mean total absence but signals less than 1 million sq km (about twice the area of California) of ice—a fraction of the 1980s coverage. The first such day could arrive by 2030, with a potential ice-free month by mid-century and, if emissions persist, multiple ice-free months by century's end.

Blame the Gas

Blamed for this crisis are greenhouse gases, accelerating ice melt, and warming. The consequences reach beyond icy waters, endangering polar bears, seals, and Arctic marine life. Coastal communities face increased threats from rising ocean waves.

While inevitability looms, hope lies in emission reduction. The Arctic's fate hinges on collective efforts. Our responsibility as Earth stewards is clear act now to secure the survival of a world on the brink of irreversible change.

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks. Gallery Credit: Elias Sorich

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood