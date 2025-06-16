Washington State is one of twenty-one where citizens have the ability to create law (but not Constitutional amendments). We were one of the first states to allow it's residents the ability to create law. In 1912 the legislature referred it to the people as a Constitutional amendment. That November it passed in a landslide.

artisteer artisteer loading...

Since then, there have been 192 citizen led initiatives with results pretty fairly split (100 approved, 92 failed). It seems the fervor behind the process ebbs and flows. Heading in to the 2024 legislative session, six initiatives to the lawmaking body had received enough signatures to be considered. Three of the six were passed into law during the session with the other three being sent to the November ballot (all three failed).

Get our free mobile app

We have two ways an initiative can be filed:

To the people (which go directly to the ballot) To the legislature (which can be passed or sent to the ballot by lawmakers)

2025 is already gearing yup to be a busy signature gathering season with two hot button issues already having initiatives filed to address them.

Concerning Voter Registration Requirements

This initiative (IL26-126) is being filed to the legislature and was written by State Representative and Chairman of the Washington State Republican Party Jim Walsh.

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-19 Rep. Jim Walsh, R-19 loading...

If passed, it would require residents to prove U.S. citizenship via an enhanced driver's license or identification card (or another valid form of proof like a passport or birth certificate) when registering to vote. If a resident cannot provide the proof in person they come off the voter rolls.

That initiative is getting ready for signature gathering around the state. It will need north of 308,000 registered voters to sign for it to be validated by the Secretary of State's Office. In case you were wondering, Washington State doesn't fare well on election integrity lists. We recently placed 46th out of 51 (including Washington DC) on the Heritage Foundation's scorecard.

Fairness in Girls' Athletics

This one has been on the front burner for some time now.

Canva Canva loading...

This initiative (IL26-638) would prohibit biological males from competing in "certain school activities" that are intended to be female only. The litmus test for the biological determination comes from the student's health care provider. This has been as much a national topic as a state topic.

Attempts by school districts in the state to pass amendments through the WIAA earlier this year failed. Then a transgender track athlete won a state title for the second year in a row in girls' track. The initiative was filed two days later.

These are just two of many initiatives seeking your attention this year. For the full list of filed Initiatives to the People click here. For all of the filed Initiatives to the Legislature click here.