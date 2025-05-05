Want To Run For Office In Tri-Cities? Now’s Your Chance!

Today marks the opening of filing week for elected offices around Washington State. This election cycle is what is known as an "off year" election. Most define that as the cycle when municipal (city based) elections dominate the ballot. In our state those elections fall on each odd numbered year, like 2025. If you've thought about running for an elected office locally, this is your chance.

This year City Council, School Board, and Port races will fill the ballot. Some areas will also have Hospital District, Fire District, and other smaller district races. Depending on where you live, you may also have a ballot measure to weigh in on as well. These are the races that have the most impact on your daily life, and your wallet.

What Positions Are Open?

Each city in Benton and Franklin Counties will have multiple council positions on the ballot. City Council responsibilities include determine local laws (ordinances), what you pay for city services (water and sewer for example), have the ability to increase local sales tax rates, and approve the city's budget. The majority of the are four year terms, but check your city's ordinances in case there are some exceptions (like in Richland).

Each School District in the counties will also have a number of School Board Director positions open. Responsibilities of a School Board Director include the hiring of the district Superintendent, setting policies and creating the vision for the district, establish and approve curriculum, and approve the district budget. These are usually four year terms.

Port races will also be on the ballot this year. The cities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Kahlotus have their own ports as does Benton County. Port Commissioners have the ability to acquire land withing their areas (by purchase or by eminent domain) for economic development. They can lease property they own to interested partners or sell it outright. One example of a Port project is Vista Field which is a partnership between the Port and City of Kennewick.

If You're Planning To File and Run For Office...Check The Fine Print

There are certain requirements in order to run for office. in off year elections, they are more specific. All races require you to live in the city or county you wish to represent. Some have even stricter requirements. In Kennewick and Pasco, which have city council wards and districts, you must live in that ward or district. If it is an at large seat (which are all of the positions in Richland) you just have to live in the city limits.

There is also a good chance you'll need to pay a filing fee. If the office you're seeking has a salary associated with it, you'll need to pay a percentage of that annual salary when you file with the county auditor. In Washington State, that fee is 1%. City Council, Port, and Mayor (some cities have an independently elected Mayor like West Richland) require you to pay a fee. School Board Directors are unpaid positions and do not require a filing fee.

If you are hearing a higher calling and are interested in filing for an office in Benton County, you can see the open positions here. If you live in Franklin County, you can check out the positions up for grabs here. If you want to file and run, you can visit your county Auditor office or you can file online by clicking here.