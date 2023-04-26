Here come's the kick-off to warmer weather and ice cream eating season! Do we have to limit the enjoyment of ice cream to warmer weather? Of course not but where are the best places to get ice cream in Washington State?

PBS compiled a list, did your favorite get a mention?

We are going to categorize the list by region:

Eastern Washington;

Spokane

Brain Freeze Creamery

9608 E Montgomery Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206

Website

Yummy strawberry ice cream on a hand dipped cone at Brain Freeze Creamery Instagram Yummy strawberry ice cream on a hand dipped cone at Brain Freeze Creamery Instagram loading...

Spokane

Mary Lou’s

821 N Evergreen Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216

Website

Mary Lou's Milk Bottle in Spokane facebook Mary Lou's Milk Bottle in Spokane facebook loading...

Spokane

The Scoop Ice Cream

1001 W 25th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203

Website

The Scoop Ice Cream in Spokane facebook The Scoop Ice Cream in Spokane facebook loading...

Pullman

Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe

2035 Ferdinand’s Ln, Washington State University

Website

Ferdinand's Ice Creamery credit: WSU Ferdinand's Ice Creamery credit: WSU loading...

Ellensburg

Winegars Homemade Ice Cream

Ellensburg, WA 98926

Website

Winegar's Coffee & Creamery facebook Winegar's Coffee & Creamery facebook loading...

Western Washington;

Duvall

CC’s Ice Cream and Espresso

15525 Maine St NE

CC's Espresso & Ice Cream facebook CC's Espresso & Ice Cream facebook loading...

Lynden

Edaleen Dairy

9593 Washington 539, Lynden, WA 98264

Website

Edaleen Dairy Ice Cream in Lynden facebook Edaleen Dairy Ice Cream in Lynden facebook loading...

Port Townsend

Elevated Ice Cream

631 Water St, Port Townsend, WA 98368

Website

Elevated Ice Cream Shop facebook Elevated Ice Cream Shop facebook loading...

Seattle

Full Tilt

White Center, Columbia City, U-District, Ballard

Website

Full Tilt ice cream sundae facebook Full Tilt ice cream sundae facebook loading...

Seattle

Husky Deli

4721 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

Website

Husky Deli in West Seattle facebook Husky Deli in West Seattle facebook loading...

Vancouver

Ice Cream Renaissance

1925 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660

Website

Cinnamon Roll ice cream at Ice Cream Renaissance facebook Cinnamon Roll ice cream at Ice Cream Renaissance facebook loading...

Tacoma

Ice Cream Social

2914 6th Ave

Website

Coconut Rocky Road from Ice Cream Social in Tacoma facebook Coconut Rocky Road from Ice Cream Social in Tacoma facebook loading...

Bellingham

Rocket Donuts

306 W. Holly St. (Corner of Holly and Bay, Downtown Bellingham) and 1021 Harris Ave. Bellingham, WA 98225

Website

Primarily a donut shop, Rocket Donuts is popular for it's locally produced Acme Ice Cream facebook Primarily a donut shop, Rocket Donuts is popular for it's locally produced Acme Ice Cream facebook loading...

Coupeville

Kapaws Iskreme

21 Front St NE, Coupeville, WA 98239

Website

Kapaws Iskreme in Coupeville, WA facebook Kapaws Iskreme in Coupeville, WA facebook loading...

Bellingham

Mallard Ice Cream

1323 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Website

Ice cream flight at Mallard Ice Cream shop facebook Ice cream flight at Mallard Ice Cream shop facebook loading...

Seattle

Molly Moon’s

Wallingford, Queen Anne, U Village, Capitol Hill, Madrona, 19th & Mercer

Website

Molly Moon's ice cream flight facebook Molly Moon's ice cream flight facebook loading...

Poulsbo

Mora Ice Creamery

139 Madrone Ln N, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Website

Mora Ice Creamery in Poulsbo facebook Mora Ice Creamery in Poulsbo facebook loading...

Seattle

Old School Frozen Custard

1316 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

Website

Ice cream's creamier cousin Old School Frozen Custard's Banana Cream facebook Ice cream's creamier cousin Old School Frozen Custard's Banana Cream facebook loading...

Olympia

Olympic Mountain Ice Creamery

221 W Bambi Farms Rd, Shelton, WA 98584

Website

Pear Huckleberry Sorbet from Olympic Mountain Ice Cream in Shelton facebook Pear Huckleberry Sorbet from Olympic Mountain Ice Cream in Shelton facebook loading...

Whidbey Island

Whidbey Island Ice Cream

Various

Website

Whidbey Island ice cream facebook Whidbey Island ice cream facebook loading...