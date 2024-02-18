Video at a Kennewick residence shows a person stealing a package from the porch.

What's more, there's audio informing the thief that they're being recorded. For some, that audio would make them think twice, drop the contents and leave. Not this guy though, he keeps going. The incident took place on Saturday at 7:40 am.

The male is wearing a a cap and what appears to be a work jacket. It also appears the suspect is need of a belt, as he's sporting teal blue boxers or shorts. His pants are a darker color.

If you can identify the suspect, call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333. You can leave an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com. Police would love to chat with the suspect about this incident.

