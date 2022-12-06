Two Killed, Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near George

Two people were killed and five others injured following a two-vehicle collision in Grant County this morning.

Spokesperson Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says the accident took place just before 7:00 a.m. on Adams Road just south of Interstate-90 east of George.

"A vehicle carrying two occupants that was headed southbound lost control on the icy roadway, slid sideways and crossed the centerline, colliding with a northbound pickup truck which was carrying five occupants."

The driver and lone passenger of the southbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and four passengers in the pickup truck were taken to three different hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation but Foreman says intoxicants are not suspected to have played a role in the incident, however, the road conditions almost certainly did.

"We suspect that everyone involved was either heading to work or was on work-related duty, so we don't believe anyone in either vehicle was impaired. We do strongly suspect the icy roadway contributed to this collision though."

A tractor trailer behind one of the vehicles narrowly avoided being involved in the collision by driving into a ditch. The driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours while the wreckage was removed and detectives with the Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Division worked the scene.