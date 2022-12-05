Washington State’s Best Breakfast Locations

Walking into a crowded, beloved breakfast location is a gift.

The gift of anticipating the hot steaming coffee with tasty breakfast food and a warm greeting from an overworked waiter.

I strongly believe that the mark of a great restaurant or cafe is feeling welcome - even if the morning has been a blur to the staff with non-stop customers.

“You know it's a great place, if you have to wait your turn to eat”. -True words.

Here are my five favorite places to have breakfast in Washington.

There are many places that I have left of the list, simply because I don’t know them. My votes have been added below (from our radio station poll conducted on social media.) Feel free to add your favorite place to the list by clicking HERE.

1) Voula’s Offshore Cafe - 658 NE Northlake Way, Seattle, WA

VoulasOffshore (Via YOUTUBE) VoulasOffshore (Via YOUTUBE) loading...

The Food Network’s Guy Fieri’s “Diners Drive-Ins & Dives” Did an episode here:

Once upon a time, I was a regular. Way back in the 90s, I would often stop in after doing an all-night show on KUBE 93 Seattle. I'd then go to sleep and wake up before 2pm to have another round of Voula’s. (That was two a day's for me...this happened often!)

I still stop whenever I can to have the World Famous “Greek Hobo"

2) Wild Huckleberry - 302 S Mission St, Wenatchee, WA

Waiting for a table is expected on the weekends - and it's well worth it. I can’t believe how big the pancakes are. The waitstaff are just as great as the menu. Worth a visit.

3) Frank’s Diner - 1516 W 2nd Ave, Spokane, WA

Not far from the center of Downtown Spokane, sits an old time caboose that features the BEST breakfast in all of the Inland Empire

4) HI Lo's 15th Street Cafe - 2720 15th St Bremerton, WA

Hi Lo’s is only open on the weekends. How well loved is Hi Lo’s? Its NUMBER ONE on Trip Advisor

5) Little Cheerful Cafe - 133 E Holly, Bellingham, WA

I used to visit more often back in the day. It is still a well loved breakfast destination, just a downhill jaunt into town from the Western Washington University campus.

Here are the most popular breakfast diners in our recent poll

Wild Huckleberry in Wenatchee (13 votes)

Jimmy's Diner in Rock Island (5 votes)

Country Inn in East Wenatchee (4 votes)

Smitty’s in Wenatchee (3 votes)

Frank’s Diner in Spokane (3 votes)

Buzz Inn -Statewide locations (2 votes)

Cafe Columbia in Wenatchee, Pybus Market (2 votes)

Big Y Cafe in Peshastin

Blueberry Hill in Manson

Kristall’s in Leavenworth

Bob’s in Moses Lake

Shari’s (Statewide)

IHOP (statewide)

Ten Pin Tap House in Moses Lake

The Renaissance Cafe in Leavenworth

Joe Brown’s Diner in Vancouver, WA

Three Lakes Grill in Malaga

Beth’s Cafe in Seattle, near Greenlake

Old European in Pullman

Bob’s Classic in Wenatchee

Apple Cup Cafe in Chelan

Mommy D’s Diner in Cashmere

Mike’s Place in Othello

Hi Lo 15th Ave Cafe in Bremerton

Little Cheerful Cafe in Bellingham

Voula’s Offshore Cafe in Seattle

Once again - Feel free to add your favorite place to the list on our social media poll!