Markey Wants AM Radio in Electric Vehicles

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Edward Markey sent letters to 20 car manufacturers requesting they maintain AM radio in their vehicles, including the new EV models. In the letter, Markey says consumers still value AM radio and stressed that free broadcast radio is a critical and reliable channel for local, state, and federal government officials to communicate with the public. He also wants automakers to adopt technological solutions to address any electromagnetic interference that EVs cause with AM radio signals.

“Despite innovations such as smartphones and social media, AM/FM broadcast radio remains the most dependable, cost-free, and accessible communication mechanism for public officials to communicate with the public in emergencies,” Markey said. “As a result, any phase-out of broadcast AM radio could pose a significant communication problem in an emergency.”

Although investments in electric vehicles are critical in addressing the climate, automakers don’t need to sacrifice the benefit of radio in the process.

