Two Eastern Washington Men Busted With 25 Pounds of Meth

A pair of men from Sunnyside are facing serious charges after being arrested and charged with over 25 pounds of pure methamphetamine in their possession.

Get our free mobile app

The investigation arm of the Department of Homeland Security developed information that Jesus Birrueta-Mendoza of Sunnyside could get his hands on roughly 50 pounds of meth as Birrueta-Mendoza was offering to "front" a small amount of the product he was pushing.

Source: Roman Didkivskyi Source: Roman Didkivskyi loading...

Last month agents arranged for an informant to meet with Birrueta-Mendoza. The informant walked away with 40 grams of the dangerous white powder. Not long after an arrangement was made to buy 50 pounds of meth for $60,000.

A week after the initial meet, on January 18th, Birrueta-Mendoza arrived at the Bi-Mart in Sunnyside to make the exchange.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Birrueta-Mendoza wasn't alone. He brought Germain Reyna Saucedo along with him. Saucedo was in the passenger seat when the informant asked where the drugs were. Half of the drugs, 25 pounds, were in a bag in the backseat of the vehicle.

Agents wasted no time arresting the men and seizing the 25 pounds of meth, in one pound packages, along with a handgun in Saucedo's possession and $1,600 in cash.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A Federal Grand Jury in Yakima return an indictment on both Jesus Birrueta-Mendoza and Germain Reyna Saucedo for one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael Murphy for the Eastern District of Washington.