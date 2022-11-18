Turkey Trot Event Comes To Kennewick on Thanksgiving Day

There is a palpable excitement that this is back as an "in-person" event this year. After going virtual due to Covid-19, the American Red Cross Annual Turkey Trot is coming up in Kennewick's Columbia Park on Thanksgiving Day.

Photo: Michael McDonnal Photo: Michael McDonnal loading...

Already, over 1,400 people have registered to run or walk in the 1-mile or 5-K event. Families, friends, and co-workers will gather at the stage area near the Lampson Pits for the opening ceremonies that commence at 8 a.m. The race starts promptly at 9 a.m. There will also be a much-needed "warm-up" prior to the walk/run to get everyone prepared for the trek on the new course layout around the park.

attachment-20221118_140222 loading...

All proceeds benefit the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign designed to help provide help and hope to local victims of house fires. There is also an ongoing campaign to install smoke detectors to help save lives. This is a true "signature" Tri-Cities event to support the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign that survivors of a disaster can turn to for care and comfort.

Photo: Michael McDonnal Photo: Michael McDonnal loading...

Many Hanford-related businesses are on board and have issued challenges for monetary donations to help the cause. Last year in Tri-Cities, between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, the local Red Cross chapter responded to 19 fires and provided over $15,000 in immediate financial assistance to 48 people. With Gesa as the event's main sponsor, all monies raised will go directly to the fund that helps those in our area that suffer critical losses due to fire. To get details about last-chance sign-ups, log onto www.redcross.org/turkeytrot2022