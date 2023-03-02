Tumbleweeds is on the Move!

Tumbleweeds Mexican Restaurant has been around for decades, but they have really been in the spotlight in the past few years! Keith Moon, the owner of Tumbleweeds is well-known in our community for paying it forward, he is always out and about, giving to others. When I think about shopping local, the first place my mind takes me is to a bean burrito from Tumblweeds in Richland.

Well, Tumbleweeds is moving!! Or should I say, they are ON THE MOVE? Today I had the privilege of getting a first-hand glimpse at their new Tumbleweeds Food Truck! I visited with Keith and he said the public will be available to "request the truck, reserve the truck or find the truck." Meaning, they will be available to reserve the Tumbleweeds Food Truck for parties, request them to attend a community activity, or just find their location that day. The goal is to hit the streets starting at least three times a week and build from there. Keith tells me they will not have a designated location and plan to stay on the move.

The Tumbleweed Taco Truck has a full kitchen and will be fully operational soon. Their first event will be the Apple Cup at the Tri-cities Raceway, on April first, and second. We wish Keith and his crew nothing but total success and I will see you in the streets for a famous Tumbleweeds bean burrito! For more details and to view the full gallery, you can visit Tumbleweeds Food Truck Facebook Page.

Tumbleweeds Restaurant in Richland is not going anywhere though! You can still visit your favorite, bright purple restaurant at their regular location, with their regular hours of operation!

New Tumbleweed Food Truck with Keith Moon New Tumbleweed Food Truck with Keith Moon loading...