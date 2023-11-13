Truck Bursts into Flames on West Richland Bridge
No injuries to report following a two-vehicle crash and fire on Interstate-82 in West Richland.
A pickup truck burst into flames on the West Van Giesen Bridge Saturday Night.
"The driver of the vehicle tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. They weren't able to." Police Commander Mitchell Coates said. "Benton County #4 responded and ended up foaming the car to extinguish the flames."
Despite the quick response, the fire gutted the inside the vehicle.
Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.
