Truck Bursts into Flames on West Richland Bridge

No injuries to report following a two-vehicle crash and fire on Interstate-82 in West Richland.

A pickup truck burst into flames on the West Van Giesen Bridge Saturday Night.

"The driver of the vehicle tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. They weren't able to." Police Commander Mitchell Coates said. "Benton County #4 responded and ended up foaming the car to extinguish the flames."

Despite the quick response, the fire gutted the inside the vehicle.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

